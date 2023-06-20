Tweaking Indian banks' key regulatory need may ease interbank cash market volatility

A slight tweak to a key regulatory requirement for Indian banks could help reduce volatility in the overnight interbank borrowing rates, senior bank treasurers said on Tuesday.

The weighted average interbank call money rate has been above the repo rate of 6.50% for five straight sessions despite the banking system liquidity surplus staying above one trillion rupees ($12.18 billion).

Banks are required to maintain a cash reserve ratio (CRR) of 4.5% of their total deposit base, which has risen to around 190 trillion rupees. But cash conditions in the banking system have tightened due to monthly tax outflows, among other reasons, keeping interbank borrowing costs on the higher side.