    Bangladesh hikes LPG prices by Tk 1.16 per kg

    In September, consumers will have to pay Tk 102.88 per kg, including VAT, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission said

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 7 Sept 2022, 06:16 AM
    Updated : 7 Sept 2022, 06:16 AM

    The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas, used for cooking and powering vehicles, by Tk 1.16 per kilogram.

    In September, customers will have to pay Tk 102.88 per kg, including VAT, the commission said.

    Consumers paid Tk 101.62 per kg in August, down from Tk 104.52 in the month of July.

    As per the new rate, a cylinder weighing 5.5 kg will cost Tk 566, 12 kg cylinder Tk 1,235, 12.5 kg cylinder Tk 1,286, 15 kg cylinder Tk 1,544, and 16 kg cylinder Tk 1,646.

    Mohammad Abu Faruque, BERC acting chairman, announced the new prices on Wednesday. The prices will be effective from the same day.

    Saudi Aramco's CP price of propane and butane mix for September has been set at $637 per tonne. In August, the price was $663.5.

    At the consumer level, the price of autogas has been fixed at Tk 57.55 per litre, including VAT.

