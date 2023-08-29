Major Gulf markets edge higher; oil slips

Major stock markets in the Gulf edged higher in early trade on Tuesday ahead of US labour and manufacturing data due later in the week, while volatile energy prices limited gains.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4%, as did Japan's Nikkei.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index added 0.1%, helped by a 2.8% jump in Jabal Omar Development Co after the company obtained a licence from the Ministry of Tourism to operate the first tower of Jabal Omar Jumeirah Hotels.