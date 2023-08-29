    বাংলা

    Major Gulf markets edge higher; oil slips

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4%, as did Japan's Nikkei

    Reuters
    Published : 29 August 2023, 09:02 AM
    Updated : 29 August 2023, 09:02 AM

    Major stock markets in the Gulf edged higher in early trade on Tuesday ahead of US labour and manufacturing data due later in the week, while volatile energy prices limited gains.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4%, as did Japan's Nikkei.

    Saudi Arabia's benchmark index added 0.1%, helped by a 2.8% jump in Jabal Omar Development Co after the company obtained a licence from the Ministry of Tourism to operate the first tower of Jabal Omar Jumeirah Hotels.

    On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco dropped 0.7%.

    Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - slipped as worries that further possible US interest rate hikes could pull down demand outweighed concerns that a tropical storm off the US Gulf Coast may impact supply.

    Dubai's main share index gained 0.1%, with toll operator Salik Co putting on 0.9%.

    In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.2%.

    Separately, insurer Centene said on Monday it would sell British hospital operator Circle Health Group to United Arab Emirates-based PureHealth for about $1.2 billion including debt, as the U.S. health insurer refocuses on its core business.

    PureHealth is majority-owned by Abu Dhabi investment fund ADQ, with International Holding Company also holding a stake. Shares of IHC were flat.

    The Qatari benchmark was up 0.1%, with Qatar Islamic Bank gaining 0.5%.

    RELATED STORIES
    A vendor processes surf clams at a fish and seafood stall, at a seafood market in Beijing, China Aug 24, 2023.
    China's ban on Japanese seafood has more political than economic heft
    With Japan's total exports, dominated by cars and machinery, standing at close to 100 trillion yen, impact from China's move is negligible
    A man reaches for products at a supermarket aisle with vegetable oil in Cairo, Egypt, March 22, 2022.
    World food price index rebounds in July
    Vegetable oil markets rise following renewed tensions over grain exports from Ukraine and concerns over global production
    Two get death for 2017 murder of lawyer in Chattogram
    Two get death for Ctg lawyer's murder
    Three others are sentenced to life imprisonment over the murder of Omar Faruk Bappy
    Cricket ball.
    Big money, big names: Major League Cricket looks to crack US market
    The MLC could be cricket's vehicle to break into a sporting landscape dominated by baseball, basketball and rugby

    Opinion

    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks