    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to buy Rampal's solar power from Saudi firm at Tk 11.67 per unit

    Saudi-based ACWA Power Company is setting up Bangladesh's largest solar power plant, and the Power Development Board will buy its electricity

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 August 2023, 05:21 PM
    Updated : 30 August 2023, 05:21 PM

    The government is set to procure electricity from 300 MW Rampal plant, the country's largest solar power producer, at a rate of Tk 11.67 per kilowatt-hour.

    The tariff proposal was approved at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

    Saudi-based ACWA Power Company will set up the power station on a build-own-operate basis in the private sector and Bangladesh Power Development Board will buy electricity from that plant.

    The meeting approved a 20-year agreement, under which the Saudi company will get paid only when its plant supplies power, said Sayeed Mahbub Khan, an additional secretary at the Cabinet Division.

    The government estimates power from the plant will cost Bangladesh around Tk 107.62 billion in total during this period.

    ACWA Power Company will invest $430 million to set up the plant near the Rampal coal-fired power station.

    Two private sector companies in Bangladesh – Comfit Composite Knit Ltd and Viyellatex Spinning Ltd – will also invest in the solar plant.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant after it started releasing treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, seen from the nearby Ukedo fishing port in Namie town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, Aug. 25, 2023.
    Japan says seawater radioactivity below limits near Fukushima
    The environment ministry will publish test results weekly at least for the next three months and will then review the timing of further disclosure
    FILE PHOTO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 8, 2022. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal
    Saudi Arabia considers Chinese bid for nuclear plant
    Although Saudi Arabia is considering the Chinese offer, the kingdom seeks to maintain a balance between China and US as the US remains its most important security partner
    Hasina opens, watches from helicopter Bangladesh’s largest solar power plant in Gaibandha
    Hasina opens Bangladesh’s largest solar power plant
    The plant was constructed by Beximco Power on 650 acres of infertile land
    Dollar squeeze causes coal crunch to shut Rampal power plant
    Rampal power plant shuts down again
    This is the third shutdown of the plant in a month

    Opinion

    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain