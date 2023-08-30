Bangladesh to buy Rampal's solar power from Saudi firm at Tk 11.67 per unit

The government is set to procure electricity from 300 MW Rampal plant, the country's largest solar power producer, at a rate of Tk 11.67 per kilowatt-hour.
The tariff proposal was approved at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.
Saudi-based ACWA Power Company will set up the power station on a build-own-operate basis in the private sector and Bangladesh Power Development Board will buy electricity from that plant.
The meeting approved a 20-year agreement, under which the Saudi company will get paid only when its plant supplies power, said Sayeed Mahbub Khan, an additional secretary at the Cabinet Division.
The government estimates power from the plant will cost Bangladesh around Tk 107.62 billion in total during this period.
ACWA Power Company will invest $430 million to set up the plant near the Rampal coal-fired power station.
Two private sector companies in Bangladesh – Comfit Composite Knit Ltd and Viyellatex Spinning Ltd – will also invest in the solar plant.