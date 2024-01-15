Target seeing some disruption of India supplies due to Red Sea crisis

US retailer Target is experiencing some disruptions of shipments from India and Pakistan, a big region for apparel manufacturing, due to the crisis in the Red Sea, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday, calling the effect "minor" overall.

The company has faced delays in receiving some shipments, in line with the extended transit times that vessel operators are seeing, as it works with its shippers to redirect merchandise around the Suez Canal, the source said, adding the extra time and costs associated with re-routing were expected to be minimal.

Attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthi militia have disrupted trade on one of the world's most important shipping routes, adding between 10 and 15 days to transit times as ships take the safer route around southern Africa.