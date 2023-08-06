India's measures targeting Chinese products and investment

India said on Friday it would defer the imposition of a licensing requirement for imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers by three months - partially reversing the surprise decision it announced a day earlier.

While India has not said the new requirement is aimed at China, more than half of its roughly $10 billion in annual imports of personal computers and tablets are Chinese-made.

Relations between the countries have deteriorated since mid-2020, when Chinese and Indian troops clashed on their disputed Himalayan frontier and 24 people were killed.