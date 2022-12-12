Chinese consumers wary of splurging after Beijing relaxes COVID strictures

"Moving from isolation facility quarantine to home quarantine will not increase retail sales significantly," said Iris Pang, chief economist for greater China at ING.

The easing is also playing out differently in various places, as some retain curbs dropped by others.

In the commercial hub of Shanghai, for instance, people have not needed a negative COVID test to enter restaurants since Friday, but the rule still applies for those in Beijing.

Despite some reports by analytics firms of jumps in bookings of domestic flights and movie tickets, the moves are from low bases and make up a picture that clashes with scenes of empty subway seats at peak hour in major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai.

Re-opening queues have been more common outside pharmacies, rather than malls and stores, as people stock up on antigen tests and medicines to treat cold and flu symptoms.

A spa at a mall in downtown Beijing that resumed business on Friday said most staff had returned but customers were far fewer.

"Because of the epidemic, we are now using promotions and coupons to attract customers, which actually make us run at a loss," one of the masseurs said.

TOTALLY UNPREPARED

Many businesses also say they were caught on the wrong foot, with an executive of a major hotel chain saying it was "totally unprepared for such a dramatic and drastic reopening".

With many of its hotels still being used for quarantine purposes, it is proving tough to persuade owners to open and hire more workers after the zero-COVID campaign bred a conservative mindset, he told Reuters.

"The company is now adjusting its strategy so that 80% of resource is focused on capitalising on 'revenge' spending, while reserving 20% of hotel occupancy and staffing in case quarantine returns," the executive added, on condition of anonymity.