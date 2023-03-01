    বাংলা

    BSEC resets floor prices for 169 companies

    The new floor price will be the weighted average of the companies' capital market rates from Feb 26 to Mar 1

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 March 2023, 12:27 PM
    Updated : 1 March 2023, 12:27 PM

    Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission has reset floor prices for 169 listed companies more than two months after imposing the price rule.

    The market regulator took the decision to reset the floor prices in a meeting on Wednesday in the face of criticism as many companies lost more than 30 percent of their prices since Dec 22 after the floor was lifted. 

    The new floor price will be the weighted average of the companies' capital market rates from Feb 26 to Mar 1. 

    The floor price is the lowest price at which a share can be traded.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dhaka stocks, turnover rise as regulator says ‘good news’ coming in March
    Dhaka stocks, turnover rise
    BSEC chairman expects banks’ investment capacity to rise in March
    Retail power prices were raised by 5 percent for the first time in three years on Jan 12, 2023.
    Retail power prices up again
    The new rates will be effective from March billing
    A representation of bitcoin is seen in an illustration picture taken on June 23, 2017. REUTERS
    Bitcoin moves towards Satoshi's payment dream
    Proponents say bitcoin offers lower transaction costs and quicker speeds than traditional cash, especially for cross-border transfers
    The logo of the Adani Group is seen on one of its buildings in Ahmedabad, India, January 27, 2023.
    Adani plans to repay up to $790m loans by March
    Adani Green Energy also plans to refinance its 2024 bonds via a $800 million, three-year credit line

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher