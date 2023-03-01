BSEC resets floor prices for 169 companies

BSEC chairman expects banks’ investment capacity to rise in March
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission has reset floor prices for 169 listed companies more than two months after imposing the price rule.
The market regulator took the decision to reset the floor prices in a meeting on Wednesday in the face of criticism as many companies lost more than 30 percent of their prices since Dec 22 after the floor was lifted.
The new floor price will be the weighted average of the companies' capital market rates from Feb 26 to Mar 1.
The floor price is the lowest price at which a share can be traded.