    বাংলা

    Nagad Finance PLC gets Bangladesh Bank approval

    The approval paves the way for mobile financial service Nagad Ltd to operate under the new NBFI, according to media reports

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 May 2023, 05:08 PM
    Updated : 17 May 2023, 05:08 PM

    Nagad Finance PLC has received Bangladesh Bank’s approval as the 38th non-bank financial institution of the country. 

    After the central bank’s approval on Wednesday, some media outlets reported it paved the way for mobile financial service Nagad Ltd to operate under the new NBFI. 

    Tanvir A Mishuk, the managing director of Nagad Ltd, is a director of Nagad Finance as a local representative of Osiris Capital Partners LLC. 

    Muhammad Farid Khan will be the chairman of Nagad Finance as a representative of US-based Blue Heaven Ventures LLC.

    Nagad Ltd is providing mobile financial services with temporary permission from the central bank. 

    Muahammad Zahidul Islam, head of public communication at Nagad, said the company will provide loans with a maximum 9 percent interest to customers of all levels, especially small entrepreneurs and marginal people, keeping in mind that 57 percent of people in Bangladesh. 

    Customers will also be able to make any amount of deposits, he said. 

    Besides Blue Heaven and Osiris Capital Partners, Zen Fintech LLC and Singpore’s Finclusion Ventures PTE Ltd are sponsors of Nagad Finance. 

    The other sponsor directors are Maruful Islam Jhalak, Farhan Karim Khan, Rashedul Haque, Mohammad Iftekhar Zunayed and Niaz Morshed.

    RELATED STORIES
    OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, Feb 3, 2023.
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Right now, we cannot precisely say when ChatGPT will make inroads into Bangladesh’s financial market. But definitely, in future, it will help companies like Nagad better their products and services
    Expat welfare minister says policy will be set to rehabilitate Sudan evacuees
    Bangladesh plans rehabilitation of Sudan returnees
    The ministry allocated $200,000 for the return of Bangladeshis stranded in the Northeast African country, according to Imran Ahmad
    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo in Washington, US, Sept 4, 2018.
    IMF flags risks to Bangladesh economy
    Persistent inflationary pressures, elevated volatility of global financial conditions, and slowdown in major advanced trading partners continue to weigh on growth
    Remittances slump by 16.24% in April despite Eid
    Remittances slump again
    The expatriate workers continued to remit robustly until Eid-ul-Fitr on Apr 22

    Opinion

    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain