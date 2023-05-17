Nagad Finance PLC gets Bangladesh Bank approval

Nagad Finance PLC has received Bangladesh Bank’s approval as the 38th non-bank financial institution of the country.

After the central bank’s approval on Wednesday, some media outlets reported it paved the way for mobile financial service Nagad Ltd to operate under the new NBFI.

Tanvir A Mishuk, the managing director of Nagad Ltd, is a director of Nagad Finance as a local representative of Osiris Capital Partners LLC.

Muhammad Farid Khan will be the chairman of Nagad Finance as a representative of US-based Blue Heaven Ventures LLC.