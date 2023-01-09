Bangladesh aviation is weighed down by tax burden, says NovoAir MD

Our goal was to establish an airline which can be distinguished from others, if not an overall profitable one. We are successful in generating that goodwill and hope that NovoAir will achieve the same goodwill abroad as well.

Q: The world has been upended by the pandemic followed by the Ukraine war. What impact do you think it left on the aviation sector in Bangladesh?

A: Air travel is a sector that gets impacted by different issues at different times. We can recall the Gulf War which left a huge impact on it. Also, any insignificant incident in any part of the world can impact it. Mainly, aviation fuel price hikes jolt the sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a long negative impact on the sector in 2020 and 2021 and just as it was about to rebound, Russia’s war in Ukraine pushed up the fuel price exorbitantly. Not only that, the world economy began to experience a deep recession, pushing up the price of food items. Altogether, the aviation sector fell into big trouble. It was the combination of the economic crisis in the country, the price hike, the devaluation of the taka against the dollar and inflation that affected the aviation sector. We're now at the edge of a cliff.

Q: Jet fuel price has gone up locally in the last two years and you have already appealed to the government. What's the result?

A: We have always said that fuel is overpriced in our country. When the price goes up in the international market, the local price increases immediately. But when the fuel price drops globally, the local market price never adjusts accordingly. It remains the same.

As a result, we're facing a huge loss in business. We have spoken to different quarters of the government on these issues but have not found a solution. All we want is the end of the BPC's [Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation] monopoly.

In other countries, there's a competitive market to buy fuel. Our problem would be solved if we could buy fuel from two or three suppliers. Not just the price, but the service is also a factor here. You won't get service in a monopolised market. We buy fuel only from the BPC or Padma Oil and hence, we're dependent on them.