Bangladesh aviation is weighed down by tax burden, says NovoAir MD

Government policies and assistance are needed to expand the civil aviation market in Bangladesh, said NovoAir Managing Director Mofizur Rahman.
Bangladesh is falling behind the neighbouring countries due to the heavy tax imposed on the civil aviation industry, and the rate is a big obstacle to the industry's progress, Rahman, general secretary of the Aviation Operators Association of Bangladesh (AOAB), said in an interview with bdnews24.com on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of NovoAir.
Since its inception in 2013, private airline NovoAir has been operating flights to different domestic destinations and to Kolkata.
Rahman shed light on the opportunities and obstacles in the aviation sector, while also sharing future plans for NovoAir.
Q: What's your evaluation of NovoAir’s accomplishments in 10 years?
A: We see that quality service and safety are missing on our domestic routes. Thus, we always aimed to establish a high-quality and safe airline. I believe we achieved these two goals. Our passengers are satisfied with our services and safety.
We must admit that we can't be an airline like AirAsia, Lion or Indigo, as we don't have the infrastructure or financial capacity required for it. The dream we had, that people recognise our airline on a regional basis, was not translated into reality. We couldn't meet that timeline and fulfil the wish for many reasons like the pandemic and the Ukraine war. We're still working to reach that goal.
Our goal was to establish an airline which can be distinguished from others, if not an overall profitable one. We are successful in generating that goodwill and hope that NovoAir will achieve the same goodwill abroad as well.
Q: The world has been upended by the pandemic followed by the Ukraine war. What impact do you think it left on the aviation sector in Bangladesh?
A: Air travel is a sector that gets impacted by different issues at different times. We can recall the Gulf War which left a huge impact on it. Also, any insignificant incident in any part of the world can impact it. Mainly, aviation fuel price hikes jolt the sector.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a long negative impact on the sector in 2020 and 2021 and just as it was about to rebound, Russia’s war in Ukraine pushed up the fuel price exorbitantly. Not only that, the world economy began to experience a deep recession, pushing up the price of food items. Altogether, the aviation sector fell into big trouble. It was the combination of the economic crisis in the country, the price hike, the devaluation of the taka against the dollar and inflation that affected the aviation sector. We're now at the edge of a cliff.
Q: Jet fuel price has gone up locally in the last two years and you have already appealed to the government. What's the result?
A: We have always said that fuel is overpriced in our country. When the price goes up in the international market, the local price increases immediately. But when the fuel price drops globally, the local market price never adjusts accordingly. It remains the same.
As a result, we're facing a huge loss in business. We have spoken to different quarters of the government on these issues but have not found a solution. All we want is the end of the BPC's [Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation] monopoly.
In other countries, there's a competitive market to buy fuel. Our problem would be solved if we could buy fuel from two or three suppliers. Not just the price, but the service is also a factor here. You won't get service in a monopolised market. We buy fuel only from the BPC or Padma Oil and hence, we're dependent on them.
The existence of two or three companies would ensure us the expected service and maybe a drop in the price as well. Recently, we appealed to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources to open the fuel market to competition. We’re waiting for a positive response as the ministry has assured us.
Q: The number of air travellers has increased. Many Bangladeshi nationals are living abroad and airports always experience a high volume of migrant workers. Can local airlines capture this market?
A: The main part of the market is international travellers. But at least 80 percent of the market is grabbed by foreign airlines and our local airlines cater to only 18 to 20 percent of the market. This is how foreign airlines are earning a lot of foreign currency in Bangladesh. We have a big market of around 10 million expatriate Bangladeshis which is basically under the grip of foreign companies. A large number of air travellers exist in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries, Malaysia and Singapore in South East Asia. Local airlines can have a huge opportunity there, but we can’t make use of this opportunity for many reasons.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines, NovoAir, US-Bangla and Air Astra comprise the local aviation market. Some other airlines have already gone bankrupt. At least 80 percent of the local market is held by private airlines, while the national carrier Biman holds the remaining 20 percent.
Q: What problems prevent you from expanding to the international market? How to overcome them?
A: This can’t be explained in brief. But in bullet points, we need policy support. If you notice the neighbouring countries, they have drafted a timely policy for the aviation sector, so it can take part in global competition. Other South Asian countries have taken similar initiatives, but we’re falling far behind in it. Recently some initiatives have been taken, but they are limited and slow.
In any case, aviation is an expensive sector. It will not flourish if it is burdened with too much tax. Other than laws and policies, we have a limitation of infrastructure also. Finally, this sector needs a lot of investment but it’s very expensive to invest in aviation. The interest rate is 9-15 percent in the sector, whereas in other countries the rate is around 2 percent.
Q: You have said that the local market is shrinking. What’s the real scenario?
A: The local market was expanding at a rate of 10-12 percent a year before the COVID pandemic hit. Flight services to Barishal almost stopped after the Padma Bridge was inaugurated. Also, another popular destination, Jashore, saw the number of passengers drop to 20-25 percent. Previously, we had to operate 15 daily flights to Jashore, which has gone down to five flights a day. Even those flights are not full. They fly with half their capacity of passengers. The domestic aviation market has already shrunk. There’s no chance to expand it anymore. Cox’s Bazar is a large part of the domestic market and at least 35 percent of local air travellers fly to Cox’s Bazar. We assume the number of Cox’s Bazar flights will nosedive 70 percent once the new rail line and the Karnaphuli Tunnel are constructed. What we see in the future is a 7 to 8 percent expansion of the international market but a collapse of the domestic market. Currently, we have a level of demand that is only 60 percent of our total capacity.
Q: What are NovoAir’s plans to expand in the international market?
A: The global forecast shows that the international market will grow at a 4 percent annual rate for the next 25 years and for South Asia, the growth rate will be 8 percent a year. This is a big thing. The market will double in size in nearly six to seven years. Under those circumstances, the international market is a big opportunity for us. To grab this market, we have no option but to increase flights on international routes. Our focus is on regional connectivity. We’re particularly focusing on Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian destinations, including Saudi Arabia, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Jakarta. Almost 95 percent of the passengers on these routes are Bangladeshis and we should work together to capture this market.
Q: Is NovoAir planning to add new aircraft to its fleet?
A: We have seven aircraft now and all of them are ATR 172 Turboprop. These are used to provide services on domestic routes and in the neighbouring country. We can’t grow the business to serve the regional market with these aircraft. We’ll need narrow-body aircraft for that and we’re planning to get those.
Q: Stakeholders in the aviation sector have been negotiating with the government on tax cuts. Is there any solution?
A: We have yet to receive a response. In fact, some new VAT and taxes were imposed. Our airline has not made a profit in the last ten years, but the government has been charging us huge taxes. We pay advance duties to import small parts, we pay advance income tax and, altogether, a 25-26 percent tax rate. Other countries import aircraft spare parts with zero tax. An industry can’t progress under such circumstances.
Q: Do you require a foreign workforce to maintain aircraft?
A: Unfortunately, we couldn’t develop a skilled workforce to maintain aircraft even after 50 years of independence. We’re dependent on certified foreign engineers. We are self-sufficient when it comes to pilots. We have some loopholes in the law and a low supply of skilled workers. Altogether, we can manage one part which requires lower tier technicians with the local workforce but have to turn to a foreign workforce for certified engineers. The government opened the Bangabandhu Aviation and Aerospace University under the direct supervision of the prime minister. We hope a technical workforce will emerge from it in future.
