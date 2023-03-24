UBS offers sweeteners to Credit Suisse Asia wealth bankers to retain talent

UBS has promised retention packages to wealth management staff in Asia at Credit Suisse, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as the Swiss bank tries to stem a talent exodus after the takeover of its former rival.

In a town hall address at Credit Suisse's Hong Kong office on Friday, Iqbal Khan, UBS's president for global wealth management, also focused on stabilising the Credit Suisse Asia team and boosting confidence, one of the people said.

