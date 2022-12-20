Cryptocurrencies at crossroads after annus horribilis

To borrow from Britain's Queen Elizabeth, 2022 is not a year on which the cryptocurrency world shall look back with undiluted pleasure.

Crashes, contagion, collapses came in such quick succession that investors were, towards the end of the year, asking serious existential questions.

After all, the largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin BTC=BTSP, has not kept its head above water for more than a week at a time, and is down about three-quarters from last November's $69,000 peak.

The market value of the 22,000-odd tokens and coins is now at less than a third of the peak $3 trillion in November 2021, and many of them are comatose, if not outright dead.