Shanta Securities unveils trading app 'Shanta EasyTrade'

Brokerage house Shanta Securities Ltd has launched a trading app named 'Shanta EasyTrade'.
The app is designed to empower both existing and new investors with the ability to conveniently monitor market conditions, compare options, and execute trades from anywhere, at any time, the company said in a statement on Monday, a day after the application’s launch.
“Harnessing over a year of meticulous development, the company created a robust platform that caters to the evolving needs of stock market participants. With Shanta EasyTrade, users can effortlessly navigate the complexities of the stock market, ensuring a seamless and rewarding trading experience,” the statement read.
The app’s key features offer NTP solutions and independent trade without broker intervention.
The app also has features like biometric login, multiple account trading and dual exchange and real-time notifications.
The feature, multiple account trading and dual exchange, will enable users to manage multiple trading from a single login simultaneously in both the Dhaka Stock Exchange and the Chittagong Stock Exchange, the company said.
“The trading app represents a significant milestone for Shanta Securities Ltd as the company strives to provide its investors with one-stop financial solutions. With Shanta EasyTrade, the firm is offering the power of seamless trading in the hands of its clients, enabling them to monitor, analyse, and execute trades with ease,” said CEO Quazi Assaduzzaman.
Shanta Securities Ltd invited investors to embrace the app and take control of their investment journey. The app can be downloaded from both Google Play Store and App Store.