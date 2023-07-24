Shanta Securities unveils trading app 'Shanta EasyTrade'

Brokerage house Shanta Securities Ltd has launched a trading app named 'Shanta EasyTrade'.



The app is designed to empower both existing and new investors with the ability to conveniently monitor market conditions, compare options, and execute trades from anywhere, at any time, the company said in a statement on Monday, a day after the application’s launch.



“Harnessing over a year of meticulous development, the company created a robust platform that caters to the evolving needs of stock market participants. With Shanta EasyTrade, users can effortlessly navigate the complexities of the stock market, ensuring a seamless and rewarding trading experience,” the statement read.