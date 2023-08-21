Onion prices rise in Dhaka on news of 40% export duty imposed by India

A 40 percent duty on overseas sales of onions slapped by India has started to impact the market in Dhaka as Bangladesh depends at least to some extent on the neighbouring country for the kitchen staple.

At Karwan Bazar, the largest commodity marketplace in the Bangladesh capital, onions from India were being sold at Tk 300-330 per 5 kg lot on Sunday – a Tk 8 hike per kg in a day.

The importers started to increase prices even before the arrival of the produces brought with the increased duty, said Hanif Mia, a trader of imported onions at Karwan Bazar.

Speculations that India will halt exporting onions have caused the hike, he said.

The price of locally produced onions increased to Tk 400 per lot of 5 kg from Tk 350 in a day.

Lutfor Rahman, who sells locally produced onions, said the wholesalers who bring the produces from other districts increased the price after the news of India’s decision to impose export duty broke.

Shariful Islam, a grocer, came to the market to buy onions before a price hike, but the prices were already up.

He bought locally produced onions from Karwan Bazar at Tk 80 per kg.

“Now guess how much I have to charge my customers to make a profit,” he asked.

Online grocery shop Chaldal was selling locally produced onions at Tk 85 a kg and imported onions at Tk 65 on Sunday.