Onion prices rise in Dhaka on news of 40% export duty imposed by India

A 40 percent duty on overseas sales of onions slapped by India has started to impact the market in Dhaka as Bangladesh depends at least to some extent on the neighbouring country for the kitchen staple.
At Karwan Bazar, the largest commodity marketplace in the Bangladesh capital, onions from India were being sold at Tk 300-330 per 5 kg lot on Sunday – a Tk 8 hike per kg in a day.
The importers started to increase prices even before the arrival of the produces brought with the increased duty, said Hanif Mia, a trader of imported onions at Karwan Bazar.
Speculations that India will halt exporting onions have caused the hike, he said.
The price of locally produced onions increased to Tk 400 per lot of 5 kg from Tk 350 in a day.
Lutfor Rahman, who sells locally produced onions, said the wholesalers who bring the produces from other districts increased the price after the news of India’s decision to impose export duty broke.
Shariful Islam, a grocer, came to the market to buy onions before a price hike, but the prices were already up.
He bought locally produced onions from Karwan Bazar at Tk 80 per kg.
“Now guess how much I have to charge my customers to make a profit,” he asked.
Online grocery shop Chaldal was selling locally produced onions at Tk 85 a kg and imported onions at Tk 65 on Sunday.
Mohammad Shahid, president of Agriculture Product Merchants Association at trade hub Shyambazar, said the traders and importers were discussing a price hike after India announced the export duty.
He claimed wholesale prices of onions were not increased until Sunday.
The merchants were selling Indian onions at Tk 42-44 per kg and locally produced onions at Tk 70, he said.
“But it is understood that the prices will start to increase on Monday,” said Shahid.
“Although it will take some days for the export duty to affect the market, the importers will take advantage of the decision.
“However, India hasn’t halted exports yet. Bangladesh’s market won’t see much instability until India stops sending onions.”
Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque believes India’s decision to impose export duty will not affect prices in Bangladesh much.
The importers have brought 300,000 tonnes of onions after the government approved the imports of 1.3 million tonnes, according to him.
“It means we have enough onions in our country now. Field reports suggest the stocks of our farmers are also sufficient,” he said.
India’s decision may lead to a rise in prices temporarily, Razzaque said.
If necessary, Bangladesh will try to import onions from Turkey, Egypt and China, he saId.