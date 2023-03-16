Credit Suisse shares leap in delicate truce with doubters

Credit Suisse shares jumped around 18% on Thursday after the company secured a lifeline from the Swiss central bank to shore up investor confidence, reversing some of the losses that stripped off a quarter of its market value the day before.

The Swiss bank's announcement that it would make use of a $54-billion loan from the Swiss National Bank helped stem heavy selling in financial markets in Asia on Thursday and prompted a modest rally in European equities.

But the truce could prove fleeting, analysts warn.

JPMorgan analysts said the loan from the SNB would not be enough to soothe investor concerns and the "status quo was no longer an option", leaving a takeover of Credit Suisse as the most likely outcome.

The collapse of two regional US lenders in the last week has raised concern among investors and bank customers about the resilience of the financial system in the face of rising global interest rates.

Credit Suisse has seen a steady stream of withdrawals from wealthy clients, which Luis Arenzana, founder of Shelter Island Capital Management, told Reuters was not "necessarily a panicky reaction to recent events in the US alone".

"CS has not earned its cost of equity since 2013. The bank has lost a cumulative 2.5 francs per share since. This is not the result of just one or two big one offs as the bank reported a loss for five out of nine of those years," Arenzana said.

The initial reception from markets of news of the lifeline was positive. Credit Suisse shares surged by as much as 32% in the first few minutes of trade, following Wednesday's 24% slide that was triggered by the bank's biggest backer saying it could not offer any more financial assistance for regulatory reasons.