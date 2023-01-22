    বাংলা

    Japan PM keeps markets guessing on new BOJ governor

    Financial markets are closely watching who will succeed Haruhiko Kuroda, whose five-year term ends on April 8

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Jan 2023, 04:28 AM
    Updated : 22 Jan 2023, 04:28 AM

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday that he would take the April economic situation into account when choosing the next Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor, keeping markets guessing who may replace incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda.

    Financial markets are closely watching who will succeed Kuroda, whose five-year term ends on April 8, and his two deputies, both of whose terms end on March 19.

    The nomination needs approval from the both chambers of parliament to take effect. Therefore, the government needs to decide much earlier to give parliament time to follow procedures to approve Kishida's pick before Kuroda's term expires, analysts say.

    Speculation is rife among some market players that the central bank may shift away from its stimulus policy when the BOJ leadership changes.

    There's also talk about possible changes to the policy accord between the central bank and the government in which the BOJ pledges to achieve its 2% inflation target at the earliest possible time.

    "The BOJ and the government have been working as one to achieve economic growth that involves structural wage hikes and reach the price-stability target stably and sustainably," Kishida said. "This basic stance won't change."

    South Korean exports fall 2.7% in Jan 1-20 period

    Appearing in a TV Tokyo recorded programme, Kishida said it was too early to comment on whether there was a need to alter the policy accord between the government and the central bank.

    Since inflation is at 41-year highs, markets have been testing the BOJ's commitment to Kuroda's ultra-loose monetary policy, an outlier globally where other central banks have been raising interest rates to fight inflation.

    The BOJ stunned markets last month by doubling the allowed band to 50 basis points either side of its 0% 10-year yield target. As a result, the 10-year yield cap is now set at 0.5%.

    RELATED STORIES
    Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022.
    Higher-priced Twitter subscription won't carry ads: Musk
    The billionaire also says that ads are "too frequent on Twitter and too big," and that steps will be taken to address those issues in coming weeks
    An oil platform operated by Lukoil company is pictured from a helicopter carrying members of a local election committee and journalists during the early voting for the parliamentary election, at the Kravtsovskoye oilfield in the Baltic Sea, Russia Sept 16, 2021. REUTERS
    G7 agrees to review level of price cap on Russian oil in Mar
    It comes later than originally planned in order to give time to assess the market after more caps are placed on oil products from Russia, the US Treasury said
    Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia Jul 21, 2022.
    Pakistan to start importing Russian oil after March
    The South Asian country has been battling a balance of payment crisis with foreign exchange reserves falling to $4.6 billion
    SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, US, June 13, 2019.
    Tesla tweet: Musk expected to take stand
    Shareholders allege his 2018 tweet that he had ‘funding secured’ to take the electric carmaker private cost them millions in trading losses

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher