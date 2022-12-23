G7 commits to $32 bn in budget support for Ukraine in 2023

The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations has mobilised up to $32 billion in budget and economic support for Ukraine next year, their finance ministers said in a joint statement on Thursday, adding that they are prepared to give more if needed.

"We remain strongly committed to addressing Ukraine's urgent short-term financing needs," the ministers said, while encouraging other donors to up their contributions to the war-torn country.

The G7's pledge of $32 billion includes $19 billion from the European Union, the statement said.