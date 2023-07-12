Microsoft deal to buy Activision can go forward, US judge says

Microsoft President Brad Smith said on Tuesday that the company was "grateful" for the "quick and thorough" decision. He also tweeted that his focus would now be on Britain. "While we ultimately disagree with the CMA's concerns, we are considering how the transaction might be modified in order to address those concerns in a way that is acceptable to the CMA."

RBC Capital Markets analyst Rishi Jaluria said the deal would make Microsoft the third-biggest gaming company in the world and "the market clearly did not expect that and hence why Activision stock is up 11% right now.”

At issue in the Microsoft-Activision deal is leadership in a gaming market whose sales are expected to increase by 36% over the next four years to $321 billion, according to a PwC estimate. While much of the testimony in the recent trial focused on "Call of Duty," Activision produces other bestsellers like "World of Warcraft," "Diablo" and the mobile game "Candy Crush Saga."

The FTC had argued that Microsoft would be able to use the Activision games to leave rival console makers like Nintendo 7974.T and market-leader Sony Group 6758.T out in the cold.

The FTC's complaint had cited concerns about loss of competition in console gaming, as well as subscriptions and cloud gaming.

To address the agency's concerns, Microsoft agreed to license "Call of Duty" to rivals, including a 10-year contract with Nintendo 7974.T, contingent on the merger closing. During the five-day trial in June, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella argued the company would have no incentive to shut out Sony's 6758.T PlayStation or other rivals in order to sell more Microsoft Xbox consoles.