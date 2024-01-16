Dhaka International Trade Fair set for Jan 21 kick off after delay over election

The 28th Dhaka International Trade Fair is set to kick off on Jan 21 and will run until Feb 20 after a delay caused by the general election.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the country's largest product exhibition at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre near Purbachal New Town at 10:30am on that day.

A total of 330 stalls will be featured in the month-long fair, Mahbubur Rahman, director general of the Export Promotion Bureau, told bdnews24.com on Monday.

The EPB generally organises the month-long fair in Dhaka on New Year’s Day.