Europe's retailers strive to keep prices low to win struggling shoppers

Ahold's sales are benefiting from a strong performance in the United States, where it operates the Stop & Shop, Giant, Food Lion and Hannaford chains. In Europe, it was helped by private label goods, its finance chief Natalie Knight said.

"It's an opportunity for shoppers, if they need to downgrade, to do it within our stores as opposed to leaving and going to discounters," she said.

Ahold also reported a 7.4% increase in third-quarter same store sales in Europe compared with forecasts for a 4.4% increase, said analyst Clément Genelot of Bryan, Garnier & Co.

That was driven by accelerating food inflation across markets and an easier comparative period given the impact seen last year with the floods in parts of Europe, Genelot added.

AB Foods, owner of discount fashion chain Primark, on Tuesday reported a 42% jump in 2021-22 profit. The company, which sells women's tops for as little as 1.80 pounds each, said it will limit price increases beyond those already planned.

Europe's largest food retailer Carrefour on Tuesday vowed to boost the share of private label products in its food sales to 40% in 2026 from 33% in 2022 and to accelerate expansion of discount stores in France and Brazil.

Carrefour said it would step up its expansion in e-commerce, open more discount stores and cut costs as it detailed its new turnaround strategy, .

At the end of October Carrefour raised its 2022 cash flow target as its hypermarkets benefited from "attractive" low-price offers as buyers grappled with inflation.