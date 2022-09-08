    বাংলা

    Apple picks Globalstar for emergency satellite service on iPhone 14

    The tech giant said it was dedicating $450 million from its advanced manufacturing fund toward satellite infrastructure to support the feature

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Sept 2022, 03:15 AM
    Updated : 8 Sept 2022, 03:15 AM

    Apple Inc on Wednesday selected Globalstar Inc as its partner for a feature that would allow iPhone 14 users to send emergency messages from remote locations.

    The tech giant said it was dedicating $450 million from its advanced manufacturing fund toward satellite infrastructure to support the feature. GlobalStar will receive the majority of the funding, but the iPhone maker did not specify which other players will receive the rest and in what form.

    While Apple will pay for 95% of the approved capital expenditure for the new Globalstar satellites needed to support the service, Globalstar said it would still need to raise additional debt to construct and deploy the satellites.

    Globalstar, which makes low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites, said it had tapped investment bank Goldman Sachs & Co and expects to complete a financing in the fourth quarter of 2022.

    LEO satellites operate 36 times closer to the earth than traditional ones and hence take less time to send and receive information, leading to faster broadband service even in remote areas.

    Globalstar's shares were trading slightly higher after the bell. They had jumped more than 20% in regular trading but reversed course to finish lower on Wednesday.

    The latest iPhones start at $799 and will be available later this month, Apple said at its "Far Out" event.

    The satellite message feature will be available through a software upgrade on iPhone 14 models, which include extra hardware to send the messages, in November.

    The service will be free for two years with the iPhone 14. Apple did not say what would happen after that period.

    The service will start in the United States and Canada and will roll out to other markets in the coming months, the company said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh Bank asks six more banks to explain extra profits from US dollar sales
    6 more banks to explain extra profits from dollar sales
    BB says the banks will find out the people involved in making excess profits
    Consumer rights agency to investigate retail prices of toiletries
    Govt agency to probe toiletries prices
    Officials of the DNCRP and other agencies will inspect factories of Unilever, Square and other companies amid price rises
    Labour shortages set up Malaysia for third year of palm oil losses
    Labour shortages set up Malaysia for palm oil losses
    Plantations across the Southeast Asian nation are facing their worst labour crisis since the industry began in 1917
    Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry
    Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry
    Over 90% of medium-sized German companies see rising energy and raw materials prices as a major or existential threat

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher