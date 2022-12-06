Foreign equity funds pile into Indian financials as credit cycle picks up

Foreign investors are buying into Indian financial firms, lured by the prospects of a fresh credit cycle that may boost the stocks of the country's largest lenders.

Indian shares are trading at a record-high valuation premium to their Asian counterparts, BNP Paribas said, but overseas investors have found a bright spot in financials, considering them relatively cheap given their strong fundamentals.

The optimism is reflected in inflows, with foreign investors buying a net of $1.74 billion worth of Indian financial stocks in November, data released by the National Securities Depository Ltd this week showed.

That is more than a third of the total $4.44 billion net inflows for the month.

"PALATABLE" VALUATION

Indian financial stocks are trading at a premium to their historical average, but that is not necessarily the comparison investors are looking at.

"As a foreign investor, when you're comparing valuations across India, financials look more reasonably valued than some of the other sectors," said Rob Brewis, fund manager at UK-based Aubrey Capital Management.

Paying double-digit multiples for consumer banks such as HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.NS) or ICICI Bank Ltd "is much more palatable," said Brewis, as the potential for lending growth in India "is probably better than almost anywhere else in emerging markets."

All the six fund managers that Reuters spoke to were optimistic about a fresh capex cycle in India, fuelled by the government's infrastructure investments.

This growth cycle coincides with banks' boasting the cleanest balance sheets in the past five-six years and average corporate leverage at a decade low, Manishi Raychaudhuri, head of equity research, Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas wrote in a note.