Ship carrying fertiliser sinks off Mongla Port

Authorities have rescued eight crew members as a cargo ship carrying 500 tonnes of fertiliser sank off the Mongla Port.
The vessel capsized after a collision with a foreign commercial ship at Harbaria's anchorage No. 9 around 11:30 pm on Tuesday.
But the incident has not affected navigation through the channel, said Captain Shaheen Majid, the port's harbour master.
The cargo ship 'Shahjalal Express' headed to Khulna's Shiromoni after loading the fertiliser from another vessel, 'MV Vita Olympic', at anchorage No. 8. The fertiliser-laden ship later rammed into the back of the MV Supreme Valor, a bulk carrier, as dense fog limited visibility along the route. The cargo ship capsized and sank there.
The sunken ship's fitness certificate was up to date, according to the harbour master. A team from the Harbour Department was dispatched to 'red-mark' the accident site on Wednesday.
Seven sailors and one security officer aboard the ship were rescued by the Coast Guard, said Mizanur Rahman, the Khulna branch manager of Vita Olympic's local shipping agent Park Shipping.