    Rumel, who campaigned for Bogura Stadium, dies

    The man in his 40s fell ill due to excessive heat in Bogura, his mother says

    Bogura Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 April 2023, 10:33 AM
    Updated : 20 April 2023, 10:33 AM

    Humayun Ahmed Rumel, who went on hunger strike twice over a decision to stop using Bogura’s Shaheed Chandu Stadium as an international cricket venue, has died apparently from heatstroke.

    Rumel, the son of freedom fighter Jalal Uddin, died at 6:30 am on Thursday at his home in the Natai Purbapara area. He was in his 40s. He lived in the area with his mother. His three brothers had left Bogura to work elsewhere.

    Rumel’s mother said he fell ill from excessive heat before his death.

    The mercury has been hovering around 40 degrees Celsius in Bogura over the past few days, causing people to fall sick.

    A few days ago, Rumel grabbed headlines for going on hunger strike, wrapped in a burial shroud, to demand the restoration of Shaheed Chandu Stadium as one of the BCB’s international venues.

    The board reversed the decision following his protest and equipment removed from the venue was sent back on Apr 10.

    Rumel, who ran a Facebook page called Channel Bogura, was planning another protest against the closure of Bogura Airport after Eid.

    On Wednesday night, Rumel wrote on his Facebook page: “The first and last memories of life are very important for every person.”

    Russell Islam, his friend, said: “I spoke to Rumel around 12 pm yesterday. He was very worried. He wanted to go on another hunger strike over the airport after Eid.”

    Rumel’s neighbour Rocky Hossain said: “He often used to go without eating. Around dawn, I suddenly heard he was sick. When I rushed there, I found him lying on the floor with his hands and legs spread.”

    “I ran to get an ambulance but he was gone by the time I got back.”

    Rumel’s mother said: “I spoke to him at night and he left me before dawn. I have no one else to stand by me.”

