Rumel, who campaigned for Bogura Stadium, dies

Humayun Ahmed Rumel, who went on hunger strike twice over a decision to stop using Bogura’s Shaheed Chandu Stadium as an international cricket venue, has died apparently from heatstroke.

Rumel, the son of freedom fighter Jalal Uddin, died at 6:30 am on Thursday at his home in the Natai Purbapara area. He was in his 40s. He lived in the area with his mother. His three brothers had left Bogura to work elsewhere.

Rumel’s mother said he fell ill from excessive heat before his death.