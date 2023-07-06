    বাংলা

    Construction worker falls to death from crane in Dhaka

    The incident took place at Famous Steel Mills in the city’s Kadamtali area

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 July 2023, 11:24 AM
    Updated : 6 July 2023, 11:24 AM

    A construction worker has died after falling from a crane while working at a building site in Dhaka’s Kadamtali.

    The incident took place at Famous Steel Mills in the BSCIC zone on Thursday.

    The dead man has been identified as Rakib Hossain, 19, a painter.

    Rakib was declared dead after he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 1:30 pm, according to Bachchu Mia, chief of the DMCH Police Outpost.

    “Rakib had been staying at the construction site with other workers. He was painting the fifth floor of a building from a crane. He suddenly fell off the crane,” Rakib’s brother Jewel Mia said, citing witnesses.

    However, Jewel could not provide any further details about the incident.

    Rakib, a native of Bhola, had been living in Dhaka’s Rayerbagh.

    RELATED STORIES
    A worker of Dhaka South City Corporation sprays mosquito repellent on the rooftop garden of a house in Lalbagh as the mosquito-borne deadly disease dengue fever continues to surge at an alarming rate.
    July 05, 2023
    News in photos: 05 July
    Spinning mill workers block highway in Gazipur for backpay
    Spinning mill workers protest for backpay
    The blocked the Dhaka-Tangail Highway for three hours before being dispersed by police
    Inside a steel re-rolling mill of Dhaka
    Inside a steel re-rolling mill of Dhaka
    Flat iron bars are made by melting old iron at a steel re-rolling mill in Dhaka’s Postogola. No matter how hot it is inside the factory, the work never stops.
    Worker arrested after rod from Dhaka expressway kills boy
    Worker arrested after boy’s death in expressway accident
    A rod from the Elevated Expressway construction project pierced the boy’s head on Monday

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan