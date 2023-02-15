Indian Foreign Secretary Kwatra arrives in Dhaka

India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has come to Dhaka to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues at the Foreign Office Consultation.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen received him on his arrival on Tuesday.

Kwatra will call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday.

This is his first visit to Dhaka as foreign secretary. Earlier he accompanied External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on a short trip before taking charge of the new office on May 1, 2022.

During the visit, both foreign secretaries will review the entire range of bilateral issues, including politics and security, water, trade and investment, power and energy, defence, connectivity and sub-regional cooperation, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.