    Man found dead in locked house in Chattogram

    Neighbours called the police when they smelled a strong stench coming from the house

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Feb 2023, 07:17 AM
    Updated : 27 Feb 2023, 07:17 AM

    Police have recovered the dead body of an unidentified young man from a locked house in Chattogram. The body's hands and feet were tied.

    They recovered the body from a tin-roofed house erected illegally at an open space near building No. 11 of Tiger Pass Railway Colony on Monday, said Inspector Shahidur Rahman of Khulshi Police Station.

    The dead man seemed to be in his early thirties, Inspector Shahidur said. His mouth was gagged and his hands and feet were tied with cloth. The dead body had already swollen and the room had blood stains inside it.

    “Neighbours smelled a strong stench near the room this morning and they informed the police. Later, police broke the padlock and recovered the body from the room.”

    The neighbours also informed the house owner Senowara Begum who lives in the same neighbourhood.

    Senowara said last month a man called Salahuddin rented the room to live with two of his friends for Tk 2,000 per month. They claimed to be workers, said Senowara.

    “I spoke to Salahuddin over the phone on Saturday. He informed me that one of his friends had stopped living with them, but a new person had come to stay. I came here this morning after I heard about the incident.”

    Besides Khulshi police, CID and PBI Crime Scene teams are on their way to the spot, said Inspector Shahidur.

    “Different departments of police are investigating the incident. We hope to identify the man and determine the cause of his death soon,” he said.

