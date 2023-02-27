Man found dead in locked house in Chattogram

Police have recovered the dead body of an unidentified young man from a locked house in Chattogram. The body's hands and feet were tied.

They recovered the body from a tin-roofed house erected illegally at an open space near building No. 11 of Tiger Pass Railway Colony on Monday, said Inspector Shahidur Rahman of Khulshi Police Station.

The dead man seemed to be in his early thirties, Inspector Shahidur said. His mouth was gagged and his hands and feet were tied with cloth. The dead body had already swollen and the room had blood stains inside it.