Owners close Sitakunda oxygen plants indefinitely over ‘public disgrace’ of Sheema Group director

Owners have announced the indefinite closure of all oxygen plants in Chattogram's Sitakunda in protest against the “public disgrace” of Parvez Uddin Shantu, a director of the blast-ravaged Sheema Oxygen factory, following his arrest.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association (BSBRA) on Friday in reaction to Parvez being taken to court with a rope tied around his waist.

“Parvez is an industrialist and a member of our association. There was an accident at his plant. It's not like he's a thief or a robber who had to be taken to court with a rope around his waist,” said Abul Kashem, a member of BSBRA's executive committee.