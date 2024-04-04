    বাংলা

    Dialogue with KNF no longer possible: Peace Establishment Committee

    The committee is deeply shocked and angered by recent events that have undermined its progress, its convener says

    Bandarban Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 April 2024, 12:54 PM
    Updated : 4 April 2024, 12:54 PM

    Following incidents of robbery at three banks in Bandarban over the past two days involving the KNF aka the Bawm Party, continuing dialogue with this armed group is ‘no longer possible’, according to Ky Sai Hla Marma, the convenor of the Peace Establishment Committee, formed by members of the hill tribes.

    In a press conference held in the district council’s conference room on Thursday, he said, “The committee believes that through these incidents, the KNF has closed all paths for dialogue with the Peace Establishment Committee.”

    The Peace Establishment Committee, which includes members from various ethnic groups, was formed on May 30, 2023 following the spread of panic in the hills due to clashes between the KNF and law-enforcing agencies.

    The committee had two virtual discussions with the KNF in July and August of that year.

    Later, on Nov 5, two direct meetings between the KNF and the Peace Establishment Committee took place for the first time in Munlai Para, five kilometres from Ruma Upazila headquarters.

    Representatives of the administration and law-enforcing agencies were present for the first time in these meetings.

    After the start of ‘peace talks’, the people of the hills began to hope for freedom from murder and violence.

    However, on Tuesday and Wednesday, armed individuals attacked three branches of the Agriculture and Sonali Bank in Ruma and Thanchi Upazilas of Bandarban.

