October 09, 2026

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KNF chief among nine accused as CID uncovers Tk 16.26mn financing trail

Uniforms for the KNF were seized last year from a warehouse and a readymade garment factory in Chattogram, police say

KNF chief among nine accused as CID uncovers Tk 16.26mn financing trail

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 08 Oct 2026, 06:41 PM

Updated : 08 Oct 2026, 06:41 PM

A Tk 16.26 million money trail has landed Kuki-Chin National Front chief Nathan Bawm and eight others in a money laundering case, the CID says.

The case was filed under the Money Laundering Prevention Act at Bayezid Bostami Police Station on Wednesday after an investigation into the financing of uniforms for the Chittagong Hill Tracts armed group.

The CID said Tk 9.06 million was paid to Well Composite Knit to produce camouflage-printed fabric, while another Tk 7.2 million went to three garment companies to stitch 40,000 sets of shirts and trousers.

The suspects include Nathan, Mong Hla Sing Marma, who allegedly acted as the KNF representative, and seven others from Chattogram, Rangamati, Chapainawabganj and Lalmonirhat.

The investigation began after police detained a person allegedly involved in making KNF uniforms in Bayezid Bostami on May 18 last year.

Information from him led to two more arrests in Halishahar.

Police subsequently recovered 20,300 camouflage uniform sets from a warehouse and a readymade garment factory. An Anti-Terrorism Act case was filed over the seizure.

According to the CID, Mong contacted Niaz Haider and, through him, Golam Azam to arrange fabric production.

The group allegedly used purchase orders, bank accounts, cheques and cash to channel the money.

The CID said it found primary evidence of collusion and terrorist financing, while investigations continue to identify others linked to the financial network.

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