Dyslexia definition rewritten after 20 years, dropping IQ test requirement

Dyslexia has a new definition for the first time in over two decades, in a shift that could change how schools and policymakers identify and support students with the learning disorder.

The updated definition, published in the journal Annals of Dyslexia, makes three key changes to the previous standard set in 2002: it removes the reliance on IQ tests for diagnosis, expands its scope beyond English and Western European languages, and calls for earlier identification of the condition.

Under the old definition, a student needed to show a 15-point gap between their IQ score and reading ability to qualify as dyslexic -- a threshold that locked many struggling children out of support, according to The Independent.

"There were many children who came close to that definition but just missed that 15-point difference by one point. Because of that, they were not allowed further help," Malatesha Joshi, a researcher at Texas A&M University and one of the experts involved in the update, was quoted as saying by The Independent.

The 2002 definition also advised waiting until the second or third grade before making a diagnosis.

The new version pushes for earlier intervention, noting that language and literacy support before and during the early years of schooling is particularly effective, reports The Independent.

The update also draws on research from countries where English is not the primary language, incorporating findings on dyslexia in Chinese, Japanese, Hebrew and Arabic -- a significant departure from the Western-centric original, it added.

Researchers caution, however, that the new definition should itself be treated as a living document, subject to revision as scientific understanding continues to grow.