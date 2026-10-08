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Tarique orders 1,000 new playing fields nationwide within two months

The plan covers 4,599 unions, with 403 government-owned plots already identified in 27 districts for new playing fields

Tarique orders 1,000 new playing fields nationwide within two months

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 08 Oct 2026, 07:55 PM

Updated : 08 Oct 2026, 07:55 PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has ordered a playing field in every union to create a healthier, more sports-friendly environment for children and young people.

The directive came at a meeting on expanding sports facilities and activities at the Cabinet Division in the Secretariat on Thursday afternoon, according to Deputy Press Secretary Md Sujauddoula.

He said the prime minister had ordered at least 1,000 playing fields to be established nationwide within two months.

In Dhaka, he wants at least one field in every two to three wards under both city corporations.

The meeting also discussed making 40 fields in Dhaka North and 90 in Dhaka South suitable for sports and launching regular activities by December.

Plans have been drawn up to gradually establish fields across all 4,599 unions.

So far, 403 government-owned plots have been identified in 27 districts. Each field is planned to cover about 4,000 to 10,700 square metres.

One sports officer will be appointed in each Upazila to oversee maintenance and regular activities.

“Football, cricket, volleyball and badminton, among 10 sports, will be introduced at union level,” Sujauddoula said. “We plan to involve around 1.4 million adolescents.”

Tarique will inaugurate the initiatives simultaneously in 503 Upazilas from Khulna on Nov 5.

The meeting also discussed reopening Upazila stadiums, reclaiming occupied fields and introducing regular sports and clubs in schools.

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