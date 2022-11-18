Brazil or Argentina? Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

“It's good that everyone comes and engages in arguments about their favourite teams. The World Cup happens every four years and our business booms during those periods. The customers are also in high spirits."

Almost all the jerseys at SB Sports, a shop in Gulistan Shopping Complex, have been sold, according to its owner Shahjahan Bhuiyan. A fresh batch is now on the shelves alongside caps and hats.

“I have the jerseys of almost every nation here. However, Brazil and Argentina jerseys are the most popular. Germany also has many supporters. The sales of the other jerseys are low so we're bringing less of them to the store," he said.

Outside the Gulistan market, the sidewalk shops are also teeming with customers. The jerseys may lack in quality but that is offset by the relatively low prices of jerseys which is a big draw for buyers.

Asked about his sales, Dulal Mia, who has lined up the pavement with jerseys, said, "Not everyone can afford expensive jerseys anymore. But everyone will watch the games with the usual fervour. Everyone who buys jerseys from here has the same smile on their faces.”

This year's World Cup has come at the start of winter and that's why full-sleeve jerseys are outselling half-sleeved ones, according to shopkeeper Ashraf Hossain of ABC Fashion Store in Mouchak Market.

PRICES DOUBLE

Vendors said their jerseys are priced in line with their quality, not the nation it represents. The price of a Brazilian jersey is the same as an Argentina jersey made from the same fabric.

Imran Hasan Joy, a shopkeeper at Joy Sports at the Gulistan Shopping Complex, said most of the jerseys in his shop are 'player editions', with prices ranging between Tk 300-Tk 1,200.