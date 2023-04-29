Bangladesh working to evacuate 700 nationals from Sudan

The Bangladesh Embassy in Khartoum is working to evacuate 700 Bangladeshis who are willing to return home from Sudan amid fighting between the army and a paramilitary force, the foreign ministry has said.

They are among around 1,500 Bangladeshis who have been stranded in Sudan due to the conflict that entered a third week on Saturday, with hundreds killed and thousands displaced.

The stranded Bangladeshis will be taken to Jeddah port from Khartoum via Port Sudan, foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said in a statement. Several Biman Bangladesh Airlines flights will take them back to Dhaka.