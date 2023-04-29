Bangladesh working to evacuate 700 nationals from Sudan

The Bangladesh Embassy in Khartoum is working to evacuate 700 Bangladeshis who are willing to return home from Sudan amid fighting between the army and a paramilitary force, the foreign ministry has said.
They are among around 1,500 Bangladeshis who have been stranded in Sudan due to the conflict that entered a third week on Saturday, with hundreds killed and thousands displaced.
The stranded Bangladeshis will be taken to Jeddah port from Khartoum via Port Sudan, foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said in a statement. Several Biman Bangladesh Airlines flights will take them back to Dhaka.
Tareque Ahmed, the Bangladesh ambassador in Khartoum who had to move out of the capital due to the violence, travelled to Port Sudan to oversee the evacuation.
He arranged nine buses to transport the Bangladeshis to the port, which is 850 kilometres from Khartoum.
A team from the Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah is expected to reach Sudan to facilitate the evacuation.
The Saudi government has promised to help Bangladesh by allowing it to use a vessel of the Saudi Royal Navy for the evacuation, according to Sabrin.
The foreign ministry hopes it will be possible to take the Bangladeshi expatriates to Port Sudan by May 2 and to Jeddah by May 4.
In Jeddah, the Bangladeshis will stay temporarily in two Bangladeshi schools. They will be provided with food, water, medicines and a place to rest at Port Sudan.
The ministry has opened two helplines via WhatsApp for Bangladeshis in Sudan:
+234 909 755 1790, Ekramul Haque, third secretary, Bangladesh Embassy in Khartoum.
+8801737125349, Jahangir Alam, administrative officer, Bangladesh Embassy in Khartoum.