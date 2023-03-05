In meeting with Guterres, Hasina calls for effective UN measures to stop Russia-Ukraine war

Sheikh Hasina has urged the United Nations to take special and effective measures to stop the Ukraine-Russia war as soon as possible.

The faster the war ends, the better it will be for the people across the world, the prime minister said in a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the LDCs conference in Doha on Saturday, state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.

"We are suffering a lot as a result of the war. Inflation has increased, especially due to non-arrival of goods for sanctions. People are suffering a lot because of this (war), people are suffering all over the world. The war needs to stop as soon as possible," she said.

After the meeting, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen briefed the journalists.