Court rejects plea to sue policemen over custodial death of Chhatra Dal leader Milon

A Dhaka court has scrapped an appeal to start a case against six policemen over the custodial death of Zakir Hossain Milon, former acting president of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal’s Tejgaon unit, in 2018.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman passed the order on Tuesday, citing lack of sufficient evidence to take notice of the charges.

Public Prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal confirmed the matter while Kalam Khan, one of the plaintiff's lawyers, said that they will appeal against the order in the High Court.