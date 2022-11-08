Court rejects plea to sue policemen over custodial death of Chhatra Dal leader Milon

A Dhaka court has scrapped an appeal to start a case against six policemen over the custodial death of Zakir Hossain Milon, former acting president of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal’s Tejgaon unit, in 2018.
Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman passed the order on Tuesday, citing lack of sufficient evidence to take notice of the charges.
Public Prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal confirmed the matter while Kalam Khan, one of the plaintiff's lawyers, said that they will appeal against the order in the High Court.
On Oct 12, victim's uncle BM Waliullah submitted a plea to file a case under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act, 2013. A partial hearing was held afterwards. The judge then fixed Oct 17 for the next hearing.
The hearing was deferred several times. The court later recorded the statement of the plaintiff and fixed Nov 8 for the order.
Ramna Police Station chief Kazi Mainul Islam, Shahbagh Police Station ex-chief Md Abul Hasan, SIs of Shahbagh Police Station - Saidur Rahman Munshi, Amal Krishna, Sujan Kumer Roy, Shahriar Reza - along with 4-5 unidentified policemen have been accused in the case.
According to the complaint, Milon was picked up by Ramna police on Mar 6, 2018 as he was returning from a programme at the Jatiya Press Club and was tortured. Later, he was handed over to Shahbag Police Station and a case was filed against him for obstruction of police work. He was sent to jail after a three-day remand.
Milon fell ill after the remand interrogation. The prison authorities sent him to the prison hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment. He died soon after.