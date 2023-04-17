Rescue operation continues a day after Cumilla train accident

Rescue operation has rolled into the second day after a train crash in Cumilla’s Nangalkot that left dozens of passengers injured.
Rescue efforts were ongoing on Monday night, said Jashim Uddin Khandkar, officer-in-charge of Laksham Railway Police Station.
Several compartments of Dhaka-bound passenger train Sonar Bangla Express from Chattogram derailed after hitting a freight train near Cumilla’s Hasanpur Railway Station around 6:45pm on Sunday.
Two rescue trains arrived at the accident site from Laksham Railway Junction at 10pm and from Akhaura early Monday morning, but the rescue operation could not begin at night.
Six coaches were recovered as of Monday afternoon.
The rescue work was delayed as the stranded trains were rescheduled to run on the single line of the Dhaka-Chattogram route after the accident, said Jahangir Hossain, general manager of the eastern region of Bangladesh Railways.
Due to the delayed arrival of the relief train and poor nighttime lighting conditions, the rescue operation began in the morning, he said. “However, we hope to complete it soon.”
At the site of the train accident, the damaged carriages of the Sonar Bangla train were seen lying in an adjacent field while two rescue trains were working to recover the rest of the coaches.
Approximately 600 metres of the track was severely damaged.
Chattogram Divisional Railway Manager Abidur Rahman declined to make any further comments beyond the report of the inquiry committee on the cause of the accident and the extent of the damage during his visit to the scene.
The authorities asked the committee led by Chattogram Divisional Transport Officer Tareque Mohammad Imran to submit their report in three working days, he said.
Cumilla Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shamim Alam formed another five-strong committee led by Cumilla Additional Magistrate Md Mosharraf Hossain to look into the incident and asked them to submit their report within the next three working days.