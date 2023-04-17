Rescue operation continues a day after Cumilla train accident

Rescue operation has rolled into the second day after a train crash in Cumilla’s Nangalkot that left dozens of passengers injured.

Rescue efforts were ongoing on Monday night, said Jashim Uddin Khandkar, officer-in-charge of Laksham Railway Police Station.

Several compartments of Dhaka-bound passenger train Sonar Bangla Express from Chattogram derailed after hitting a freight train near Cumilla’s Hasanpur Railway Station around 6:45pm on Sunday.

Two rescue trains arrived at the accident site from Laksham Railway Junction at 10pm and from Akhaura early Monday morning, but the rescue operation could not begin at night.

Six coaches were recovered as of Monday afternoon.