    বাংলা

    Efforts to clear Bangabazar debris continue as firefighters try to put out flames

    Traders in the market, popular for readymade garments, have faced severe financial loss

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 April 2023, 06:26 AM
    Updated : 5 April 2023, 06:26 AM

    Fire service personnel are still deployed to Bangabazar, one of the biggest markets for cheaper clothes, to put out the flames, 24 hours after a devastating fire gutted hundreds of shops.

    Although the blaze has been tamed, 30 fire service units are still trying to finish their work, said Rozina Khatun, duty officer at the Fire Service Control Room.

    Traders in the market have faced severe financial losses. They had topped up their stocks of readymade garments worth millions of taka with the advent of Eid eyeing a huge sale, all of which went up in smoke.

    The blaze turned the labyrinthine structure of tin and wood into the debris of burnt clothes. The flames spread to the adjacent markets, including the seven-floor Anexco Tower, Banga Islamia Market and Barishal Complex. The fire service personnel were seen working at the Anexco Tower on Wednesday morning.

    Some of the traders were able to save their products and kept them on the street guarding them throughout the night. Police beefed up security in the area.

    Traffic is moving but at a controlled pace on the roads near Bangabazar. Police put up barricades near the High Court, Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery, and a Gulistan intersection.

    Both volunteers and police were managing the crowd at the site. Police increased vigilance to prevent any theft. Some people were searching for clothes still in good condition.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hanif flyover off-limits to traffic after Bangabazar blaze
    Hanif flyover off-limits to traffic after Bangabazar fire
    The flyover was closed to traffic at 11 am as the fire continued to spread
    Fire burns down Bangabazar clothing market
    Fire burns down Bangabazar
    Firefighters aided by the army and the air force bring the blaze under control after 6.5 hours
    Bangabazar fire turns Eid sales hopes of thousands of traders into ashes
    Bangabazar fire destroys Eid dreams of traders
    Thousands stare into a bleak future as a massive blaze engulfed one of the largest markets in Bangladesh
    Army, Air Force join efforts to battle Bangabazar blaze
    Army, Air Force join firefighting efforts at Bangabazar
    An Air Force helicopter has joined the efforts to douse the devastating fire at the Bangabazar clothing market, the ISPR says

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain