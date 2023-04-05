Efforts to clear Bangabazar debris continue as firefighters try to put out flames

Fire service personnel are still deployed to Bangabazar, one of the biggest markets for cheaper clothes, to put out the flames, 24 hours after a devastating fire gutted hundreds of shops.
Although the blaze has been tamed, 30 fire service units are still trying to finish their work, said Rozina Khatun, duty officer at the Fire Service Control Room.
Traders in the market have faced severe financial losses. They had topped up their stocks of readymade garments worth millions of taka with the advent of Eid eyeing a huge sale, all of which went up in smoke.
The blaze turned the labyrinthine structure of tin and wood into the debris of burnt clothes. The flames spread to the adjacent markets, including the seven-floor Anexco Tower, Banga Islamia Market and Barishal Complex. The fire service personnel were seen working at the Anexco Tower on Wednesday morning.
Some of the traders were able to save their products and kept them on the street guarding them throughout the night. Police beefed up security in the area.
Traffic is moving but at a controlled pace on the roads near Bangabazar. Police put up barricades near the High Court, Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery, and a Gulistan intersection.
Both volunteers and police were managing the crowd at the site. Police increased vigilance to prevent any theft. Some people were searching for clothes still in good condition.