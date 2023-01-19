Bus driver arrested in Dhaka for 'assaulting' passengers

Police arrested a bus driver who allegedly beat up some passengers after locking them inside the vehicle in Dhaka’s Mirpur.

The arrestee, identified as 30-year-old Jony, was detained by agitated locals in Mirpur-11 before police arrested him following a 999 call, according to Pallabi Police Station chief Md Parvej Islam.

The bus, operated by Projapoti Paribahan, was on its way to Mirpur-12 on Wednesday night when the driver had an altercation with some passengers after one of them wanted to get off the vehicle at the Mirpur-11 stand, Md Parvej said, quoting witnesses.