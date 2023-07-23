Two dead, 10 hurt as bus collides with truck in Natore

Two people have been killed and 10 others injured after a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Natore’s Baraigram Upazila.

The accident occurred on the Dhaka–Bonpara highway in the Khejurtala area around 1:30 am on Sunday, according to Jhalmalia Highway Police Station chief ANM Masud.

One of the dead men has been identified as Chapainawabganj-native Anarul Islam, the bus driver's aide. The other person was the vehicle's supervisor, but his identity could not be known immediately.