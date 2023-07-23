Two dead, 10 hurt as bus collides with truck in Natore

Two people have been killed and 10 others injured after a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Natore’s Baraigram Upazila.
The accident occurred on the Dhaka–Bonpara highway in the Khejurtala area around 1:30 am on Sunday, according to Jhalmalia Highway Police Station chief ANM Masud.
One of the dead men has been identified as Chapainawabganj-native Anarul Islam, the bus driver's aide. The other person was the vehicle's supervisor, but his identity could not be known immediately.
The Dhaka-bound bus of Shyamoli Paribahan was travelling from Chapainawabganj’s Rahanpur when a truck ferrying empty gas cylinders slammed into it from the opposite direction, Masud said, citing locals.
The bus's front end was shattered on impact, while the truck overturned and fell into a roadside ditch.
Anarul and the bus supervisor died on the spot. Bonpara fire service and Jhalmalia Highway Police Station personnel rushed the injured to the Baraigram Upazila Health Complex and another local hospital.
Masud said police brought the bodies to his police station and are in the process of filing a case in connection with the matter.