Bangladesh yet to launch rescue operation two days after oil tanker capsize

The operation to recover a tanker that sank with 1.1 million litres of oil in the Meghna River in Bhola has not started two days after the accident.

Three ships and two barges reached the site by Tuesday to rescue Shagor Nandini-2.

The rescue operation will begin once another coast guard barge arrives from Chandpur, said Md Mehedi Hasan, a spokesperson for the company operating the ship.

They will try to finish the work by Wednesday, he said.

Shagor Nandini-2 left for Chandpur after loading fuel oil from Chattogram port on Saturday. The ship capsized in the Kathirmatha area on Sunday after hitting a sand-laden vessel, which could not be identified, due to fog. Another sand-laden vessel rescued the 13 crew members from the ship.