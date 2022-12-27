Bangladesh yet to launch rescue operation two days after oil tanker capsize

The operation to recover a tanker that sank with 1.1 million litres of oil in the Meghna River in Bhola has not started two days after the accident.
Three ships and two barges reached the site by Tuesday to rescue Shagor Nandini-2.
The rescue operation will begin once another coast guard barge arrives from Chandpur, said Md Mehedi Hasan, a spokesperson for the company operating the ship.
They will try to finish the work by Wednesday, he said.
Shagor Nandini-2 left for Chandpur after loading fuel oil from Chattogram port on Saturday. The ship capsized in the Kathirmatha area on Sunday after hitting a sand-laden vessel, which could not be identified, due to fog. Another sand-laden vessel rescued the 13 crew members from the ship.
Padma Oil Company Limited, the owner of the cargo, said the ship was carrying 898,000 litres of diesel and 234,000 litres of octane, the market value of which is more than Tk 90 million.
Padma Oil Company Limited, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority and Petrobangla have formed three separate committees to investigate the incident.
Asif Malek, deputy general manager and head of the committee formed by Padma Oil Company, said eight to 10 divers were coming from Chandpur and they will work to siphon the fuel oil to two other ships by using pipes. “This will lighten the ship and make the rescue operation easier.”
The coast guard was working to identify the sand-laden vessel that hit the tanker, said KM Shafiul Kinjol, a spokesman for the force.
Meanwhile, oil is spilling into the Meghna from the ship. People living on the banks of the river in the area are unable to use the water now for bathing and other purposes.
Md Shah Jahan, a BIWTA director, alleged the the operator of the ship was also responsible for the accident as the original driver was not on board the ship. “A case will be filed against Shag0r Nandini-2 for the violation of the Marine Act.”
The exact cause of the incident will be known after the investigation committees submit their reports, he said.