    Man, woman found dead off St Martin’s Island

    The man and the woman are estimated to be between 30 and 35

    Teknaf Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 August 2023, 01:46 PM
    Updated : 11 August 2023, 01:46 PM

    Police have recovered the bodies of a man and a woman off Saint Martin’s Island in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar.

    They could not be identified immediately after being recovered in the Golachipa beach area on Friday morning, said Teknaf Police Station chief Mohammad Zobayer Syed.

    Zobayer said locals called police after seeing the bodies floating off the beach.

    “We believe they died at least one week ago as the bodies decomposed. There was no wounds on them.”

    The bodies were sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

