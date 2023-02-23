University student dies in Jatrabari road crash

A university student has died and another has been injured after a bus hit their motorcycle in Dhaka's Jatrabari.



The accident occurred in the Kajla Bhanga Bridge area around 9 am on Thursday.



The deceased was identified as Omor Faruk Polok, 24. The injured student was Jewel Rana, 22. The two were students at Bangladesh Islami University in Mugda's Manda.