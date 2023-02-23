    বাংলা

    University student dies in Jatrabari road crash

    A second student broke his leg when a bus rammed their motorcycle

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondent
    Published : 23 Feb 2023, 07:00 AM
    Updated : 23 Feb 2023, 07:00 AM

    A university student has died and another has been injured after a bus hit their motorcycle in Dhaka's Jatrabari.

    The accident occurred in the Kajla Bhanga Bridge area around 9 am on Thursday.

    The deceased was identified as Omor Faruk Polok, 24. The injured student was Jewel Rana, 22. The two were students at Bangladesh Islami University in Mugda's Manda.

    They were rushed to the Emergency Department at Dhaka Medical College Hospital after an Ashian City bus hit their motorcycle and left them severely injured.

    The on-duty doctor at the hospital declared Polok dead at 9:45 am, according to Md Bacchu Mia, an inspector at the hospital’s police outpost.

    Jewel is undergoing treatment at the hospital and has a broken leg.

    Nadim Hossain, a friend of Polok’s uncle, said the students were classmates and were headed to their university from Jurain.

