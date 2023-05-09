Hasina returns to Dhaka after 15-day overseas trip

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has returned home, wrapping up her two-week visit to three countries - Japan, the US and the UK.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the premier and her entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:05 am on Tuesday, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reports.

Hasina flew to Tokyo on Apr 25, kicking off her two-week visit to the three countries. Japan rolled out a red carpet to welcome her when she arrived in Tokyo on a four-day visit at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

While in Japan, Hasina witnessed the signing of eight instruments on agriculture, metro rail, industrial upgrade, ship recycling, customs matters, intellectual properties, defence cooperation, ICT and cyber security cooperation.