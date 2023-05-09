Hasina returns to Dhaka after 15-day overseas trip

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has returned home, wrapping up her two-week visit to three countries - Japan, the US and the UK.
A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the premier and her entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:05 am on Tuesday, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reports.
Hasina flew to Tokyo on Apr 25, kicking off her two-week visit to the three countries. Japan rolled out a red carpet to welcome her when she arrived in Tokyo on a four-day visit at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.
While in Japan, Hasina witnessed the signing of eight instruments on agriculture, metro rail, industrial upgrade, ship recycling, customs matters, intellectual properties, defence cooperation, ICT and cyber security cooperation.
She met her counterpart Kishida after the signing of the deals and also handed the Friends of Liberation War Honour to four Japanese nationals for their contribution to the war in 1971.
On April 29, the premier arrived in Washington, DC. During her visit to the US, the prime minister attended a programme marking 50 years of Bangladesh-World Bank partnership and several events on the sidelines that included a roundtable with US business leaders, meetings with the bank's incoming President Ajay Banga and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva.
The prime minister then flew to the UK on May 4 to attend the coronation of King Charles III.
She and her sister Sheikh Rehana were received at the airport by Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem and UK representative Alison Blackburne.
During her stay in the UK, Hasina attended the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen at Westminster Abbey on May 6.
She had an interaction with King Charles III and a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
British Foreign Minister James Cleverly along with his wife Susannah Sparks also called on her at the Claridge Hotel in London.
The premier attended a dinner hosted by Bangladesh's high commissioner to the UK in her honour at the Claridge Hotel on the same day.
She had a meeting with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema there.
In addition, Hasina had interactions with the presidents of Egypt and Rwanda, prime ministers of Sierra Leone, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Gambia, Namibia and Uganda in the coronation programme of King Charles III.
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland also met Hasina on May 7.
The prime minister was accorded a civic reception by expatriate Bangladeshis in the UK at London Marriott Hotel on the same day and also gave an interview to BBC.