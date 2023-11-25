Three labourers crushed to death by lorry in Chattogram

The driver of a car was also injured in the incident
Three labourers have been killed after they were crushed by a container-bearing lorry in Chattogram’s Mirsharai.
The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway near the Talbaria Bisik road on Saturday.
The dead were identified as Md Alamgir Hossain, 45, Shafiqul Islam, 42, and Masud Mia, 35.
The labourers were renovating a gas line next to the highway when they were struck by the lorry headed to Chattogram, said Inspector Sohel Sarkar of the Jorarganj Highway Police Outpost.
Two of them died on the spot, while another died on the way to the hospital.
The lorry was seized after the accident, but the driver has fled, according to Inspector Sohel.