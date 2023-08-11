    বাংলা

    Floods damage newly built Cox's Bazar railway, but official says service inauguration plans unaffected

    The project director brushes aside allegations that the new railway blocked water from flowing, causing floods in some areas

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 August 2023, 06:18 PM
    Updated : 10 August 2023, 06:18 PM

    Flooding has damaged an around 1 kilometre section of the newly built railway linking Cox’s Bazar to Chattogram but the project’s director is adamant that they can meet the deadline for its opening. 

    The repair work on the affected zones can be done within a month, Md Mofizur Rahman said on Thursday.

    He also brushed aside allegations that the new railway blocked water from flowing, causing floods in some areas.

    "We're to launch the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar rail services by October as per our plan, with the project having reached 87 percent completion."

    He said the heaviest rainfall in 50 years hit Bandarban last Tuesday, causing a flood that sent a large amount of water rapidly from the mountains.

    Around three kilometres of railway tracks in the Tamuhabi area of Chattogram’s Satkania were submerged.

    The authorities inspected the damaged tracks and identified around one kilometre of railway lines affected. “We'll fix it soon," Mofizur said.

    The construction of the over 100 km railway from Chattogram’s Dohazari to Cox's Bazar will cost Bangladesh Tk 155 billion.

    The railway's inauguration by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set for late September or early October.

    Residents in the area are raising concerns about floods, alleging that a shortage of bridges and culverts on the railway might have worsened the situation.

    Mofizur said the floods were not a consequence of errors in the project's planning or implementation.

