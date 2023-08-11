Floods damage newly built Cox's Bazar railway, but official says service inauguration plans unaffected

Flooding has damaged an around 1 kilometre section of the newly built railway linking Cox’s Bazar to Chattogram but the project’s director is adamant that they can meet the deadline for its opening.

The repair work on the affected zones can be done within a month, Md Mofizur Rahman said on Thursday.

He also brushed aside allegations that the new railway blocked water from flowing, causing floods in some areas.

"We're to launch the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar rail services by October as per our plan, with the project having reached 87 percent completion."

He said the heaviest rainfall in 50 years hit Bandarban last Tuesday, causing a flood that sent a large amount of water rapidly from the mountains.