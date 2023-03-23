    বাংলা

    RAB arrests 43 teens in Dhaka with links to mugging, drug peddling

    The RAB surveilled the teen gang after a spike in mugging incidents in parts of Dhaka

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 March 2023, 10:36 AM
    Updated : 23 March 2023, 10:36 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested 43 members of a so-called youth gang for their alleged links to crimes, including mugging on Dhaka streets.

    Besides robbing people of gold jewellery, mobile phones and laptops at gunpoint, the gang was involved in the illicit drug trade, according to the RAB.

    The gang members were arrested in separate drives in the capital’s Mohammadpur, Hazaribagh, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar and Tejgaon on Thursday, said RAB-2 Assistant Superintendent of Police Fazlul Haque.

    The law enforcers seized sharp weapons from the arrestees during the operations. The arrestees were named in various cases filed with police stations.

    The RAB surveilled the teen gang after a spike in mugging incidents in parts of Dhaka, Fazlul said.

    “The arrestees confessed to their links to the gang during initial interrogation. They used to waylay people even in crowded places to rob.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Siddique Bazar blast: RAB rewards a dog for sniffing out bodies from debris
    RAB rewards a dog for sniffing out bodies from debris
    The dog is getting the ‘RAB Director General’s Award’ for contribution to rescue work
    RAB arrests nine militants in Bandarban
    RAB arrests 9 militants in Bandarban
    The arrestees include Didar Hossain Champai, training commander of the Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya
    RAB arrests death-row convict who fled after murdering wife two decades ago
    RAB arrests man who fled after murdering wife two decades ago
    Oli went into hiding after beating his wife to death over a domestic feud months after their marriage
    RAB arrests 29 members of a mugging gang in Dhaka
    29 muggers arrested in Dhaka
    They have no specific addresses in the capital, and most of them are homeless, RAB says

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain