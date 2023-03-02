Schools close in Bandarban’s Ruma over fear of gunfight amid anti-militancy operation

Gunfights amid a series of joint operations targeting Islamist militants and tribal separatists in the Chattogram Hill Tracts have led to the closure of some schools in Bandarban’s Ruma as panicked residents stopped sending their children to learn.

Police said hundreds of people have left their homes to take shelter in their relatives’ houses in India while others have sent their children to the town for study as tension continues to run high for months.

The schools in the Upazila that have closed or are about to close include Mualpi Para Government Primary School, Artah Para Government Primary School, Bastlang Para Government Primary School, Pakniar Para Government Primary School, Munnuam Para Government Primary School and Jespai Government Primary School.