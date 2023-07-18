BNP activists clash with AL, police in Lakshmipur, 'Jubo Dal leader' dies

BNP supporters have clashed with the ruling Awami League activists and police during the opposition party's rally in Lakshmipur.
One person died in the violence and the BNP claimed him to be a leader of Jubo Dal, its youth front.
As many as 100 people, including 16 police personnel, were injured in the incident on Tuesday afternoon.
Abul Khair Bhuiyan, an adviser to the BNP chairperson, said the man was attacked at the Samad School intersection.
“The leaders and activists of the Awami League attacked the activist called Sajib. He took refuge in a house in Madinullah Housing in a severely injured state and died there,” he said.
Sajib was the joint general secretary of the Charshahi Union Jubo Dal, said Lakshmipur Jubo Dal convener Rezaul Karim. He was a native of Nurullapur village.
His body has been kept at the morgue in Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital for autopsy, police said. The reason behind his death will be cleared following the autopsy.
In separate incidents, the BNP activists fought pitched battles with the Awami League and police at different points of the city, leaving more than 50 people including policemen injured.
The BNP loyalists clashed with the police near the Lakshmipur Diabetes Hospital in the evening. The activists threw brickbats at police who fired at them in retaliation.
Lakshmipur Chhatra Dal President Hasan Mahmud Ibrahim and others were injured in the incident. They took treatment at different local hospitals.
“At least 20-25 policemen were injured as BNP leaders and activists threw brickbats at them. Police had to use rubber bullets, tear shells, and charge batons to calm the situation,” said Lakshmipur Police Superintendent Mahfuzzaman Ashraf.
But he could not provide the details about Sajib’s death and said the situation was under control.
The resident medical officer of the Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital Anwar Hossain said a total of 66 people, including 16 policemen, took medical treatment.
Some of them had to be admitted while some took first aid and left. Some people took treatment without registering their names, he added.