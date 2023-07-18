BNP activists clash with AL, police in Lakshmipur, 'Jubo Dal leader' dies

BNP supporters have clashed with the ruling Awami League activists and police during the opposition party's rally in Lakshmipur.

One person died in the violence and the BNP claimed him to be a leader of Jubo Dal, its youth front.

As many as 100 people, including 16 police personnel, were injured in the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Abul Khair Bhuiyan, an adviser to the BNP chairperson, said the man was attacked at the Samad School intersection.

“The leaders and activists of the Awami League attacked the activist called Sajib. He took refuge in a house in Madinullah Housing in a severely injured state and died there,” he said.