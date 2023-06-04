Two schoolchildren drown in lake at Dhaka graveyard

Two children have drowned at a lake next to the graveyard by the Rayerbazar killing grounds in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.

The two were residents of the Lalbagh area and went to a school there.

They were identified as Md Arafat, 12, the son of Nawabganj Road resident Md Sohel and Tamim Islam Nur, 11, the son of Mostafa Kamal from the same area.