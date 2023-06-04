    বাংলা

    Two schoolchildren drown in lake at Dhaka graveyard

    The Lalbagh residents were found dead at a lake in Mohammadpur

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 June 2023, 12:48 PM
    Updated : 4 June 2023, 12:48 PM

    Two children have drowned at a lake next to the graveyard by the Rayerbazar killing grounds in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.

    The two were residents of the Lalbagh area and went to a school there.

    They were identified as Md Arafat, 12, the son of Nawabganj Road resident Md Sohel and Tamim Islam Nur, 11, the son of Mostafa Kamal from the same area.

    The bodies of the two boys were recovered from the lake by police after the incident was reported on Saturday, said Abul Kalam Azad, chief of Mohammadpur Police Station.

    “They took off their clothes and shoes and went to bathe in the water. We believe they drowned because they did not know how to swim,” he said on Sunday.

    Arafat was a student in seventh grade at Sahela School, while Tamim was a student in third grade.

    Tamim’s mother, Taslima Parvin Jhorna said that her son used to play with his peers at a local park.

    “I don’t know how he went from Lalbagh to Mohammadpur.”

    School was closed on Saturday and Tamim left home around 3 pm, she said. They began searching for him when he didn’t return at night. They heard about the discovery of the body that night.

    The bodies have been handed over to the families without an autopsy at their request, said police official Azad.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police recover child’s body from Dhanmondi Lake
    Child’s body recovered from Dhanmondi Lake
    The law enforcers were unable to immediately identify the child. The body has been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy
    Turmoil strikes Monipur School again as allegations of misappropriating funds surface
    Monipur School struck by turmoil again
    Parents and teachers allege the huge amount of funds the institution generates is at the centre of a dispute over its control
    HC summons Motijheel Ideal governing body chief, principal; DC to head Monipur School committee
    Mismanagement of Motijheel Ideal, Monipur in the open again
    Issues related to mismanagement have plagued the two large and prominent educational institutions of Dhaka
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Amiri Diwan in Doha on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Photo: PMO
    May 24, 2023
    News in photos: 24 May

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan