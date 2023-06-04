Two schoolchildren drown in lake at Dhaka graveyard

Two children have drowned at a lake next to the graveyard by the Rayerbazar killing grounds in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.
The two were residents of the Lalbagh area and went to a school there.
They were identified as Md Arafat, 12, the son of Nawabganj Road resident Md Sohel and Tamim Islam Nur, 11, the son of Mostafa Kamal from the same area.
The bodies of the two boys were recovered from the lake by police after the incident was reported on Saturday, said Abul Kalam Azad, chief of Mohammadpur Police Station.
“They took off their clothes and shoes and went to bathe in the water. We believe they drowned because they did not know how to swim,” he said on Sunday.
Arafat was a student in seventh grade at Sahela School, while Tamim was a student in third grade.
Tamim’s mother, Taslima Parvin Jhorna said that her son used to play with his peers at a local park.
“I don’t know how he went from Lalbagh to Mohammadpur.”
School was closed on Saturday and Tamim left home around 3 pm, she said. They began searching for him when he didn’t return at night. They heard about the discovery of the body that night.
The bodies have been handed over to the families without an autopsy at their request, said police official Azad.